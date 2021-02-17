Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.24. The stock had a trading volume of 840,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,932. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.