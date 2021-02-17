Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.98.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.