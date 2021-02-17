Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.649 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

