Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IHLDY remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Wednesday. Imperial Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.