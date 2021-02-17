Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $24.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $396,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

