Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

