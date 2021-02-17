Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.01

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $42.00. Independence shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independence by 319.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independence by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

