IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 5,835 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

