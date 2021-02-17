IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

