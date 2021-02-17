IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.06. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

