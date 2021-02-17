Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.34 ($38.05).

IFXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.