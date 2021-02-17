Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,776. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

