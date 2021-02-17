Ingenia Communities Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.65.

In other Ingenia Communities Group news, insider Robert Morrison bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$100,980.00 ($72,128.57). Also, insider Simon Owen 248,085 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

