Ink (INK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,497.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ink has a market cap of $584,335.32 and $95,497.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00315159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00081524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00070891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.57 or 0.00461293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00172895 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

