Ink Protocol (XNK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,706.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $650,021.50 and approximately $47,706.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

