Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $106.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.