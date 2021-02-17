InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $3.09. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,142 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

