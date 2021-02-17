Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inogen saw revenue growth in its Rental segment in the third quarter. Sequential growth in total revenues and a strong liquidity position are encouraging. Inogen expects the business-to-business arm to be a strong contributor to revenues in 2020, thanks to the Tidal Assist Ventilator. However, Inogen ended the third quarter on a weak note, reporting wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss. Inogen reported a decline in business-to-business international and domestic revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Also, decline in direct-to-consumer revenues during the quarter is concerning. The company saw softness in its Sales segment in the third quarter. The significant contraction in gross margin and operating loss added to the woes. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

INGN opened at $53.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -592.49 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

