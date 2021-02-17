Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00.

CUBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,607. The company has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

