Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Sells 29,608 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 200 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00.

Shares of SVMK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.