Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells 9,262 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 5th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

