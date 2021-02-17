Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 1,686 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $210.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $521,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

