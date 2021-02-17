Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $262,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,222.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE:SON opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.