Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.