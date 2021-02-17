Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $603.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The company has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.