Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 242 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WRK stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.