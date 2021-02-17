Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Up 5%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. 306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

About Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.