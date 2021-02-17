Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

