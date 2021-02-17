Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Integral Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 504,700 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

