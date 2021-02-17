Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,903.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,903 ($24.86) and last traded at GBX 1,901 ($24.84), with a volume of 22762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,854 ($24.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,497.25. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43.

In other Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.