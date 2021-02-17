International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.54 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. 3,949,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.