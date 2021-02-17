International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

