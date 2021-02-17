Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 655 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.89 on Wednesday, hitting $780.06. 372,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $785.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

