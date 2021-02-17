Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $791.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $785.19 and its 200 day moving average is $739.09. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.2% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.