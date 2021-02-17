Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.52

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.52 and traded as high as $77.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXA. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.