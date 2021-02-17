Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.55. Approximately 12,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter.

