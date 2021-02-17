Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 22,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 7,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 690.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,266 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.50% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

