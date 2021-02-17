Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/12/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FirstService by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

