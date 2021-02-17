Investors Purchase High Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,476% compared to the typical volume of 41 call options.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. 9,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,984,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

