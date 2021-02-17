Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

