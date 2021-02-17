IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $18.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

