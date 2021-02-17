Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 6,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

