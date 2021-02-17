iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

