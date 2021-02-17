iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 835.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

