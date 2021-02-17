iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,071 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

