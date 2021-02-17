iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,633 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

