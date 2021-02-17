iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

