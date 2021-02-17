iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. 11,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.