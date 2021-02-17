iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 918,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,004,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.