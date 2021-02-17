iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,946 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 169,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $119.47. 824,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

